Modi govt destroying institutions like CBI: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on October 23 hit out at Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, alleging that the government has been destroying institutions, referring to the ongoing saga at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Today we have seen (how) they are messing with CBI," Naidu said on sidelines of a public event in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. "Democracy is at stake, secularism in danger, economy collapsed, institutions are destroyed , Centre-state relations have deteriorated," he alleged.

India's premier investigation agency is currently grappling with the worst-ever credibility crisis due to an internal feud between two high-ranking officials — special director Rakesh Asthana and director Alok Verma, who are slamming each other over graft.

Naidu said that 44 of his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members were raided for seeking special category status for the state.

Houses and offices of scores of TDP leaders, including its Rajya Sabha members CM Ramesh and Sujana Chowdhary, were raided by the Income Tax Department on suspicion of large-scale tax evasion. The party has been maintaining that raids are part of political vendetta.

"Even during the tenure of minority and coalition governments -- (HD) Devegowda, (IK) Gujral, (AB) Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh, we never faced problems like these," Naidu said.

Naidu’s TDP broke away from the NDA earlier this year, after the centre denied special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The state is grappling with a huge revenue deficit since its bifurcation in 2014. A special category status provides tax breaks for industries and more funding from Centre to states.

Naidu told reporters that he supported Modi, expecting that he will deliver on development, but never expected this type of disaster.

Naidu evaded questions on efforts to bring the opposition together. "It's not about weak or strong opposition. But there will be a response to limit the damage caused," he said.

Naidu also criticised the Centre's indifference towards opposition-ruled states facing natural calamities. The state government wrote to the Centre demanding release of Rs 1,200 crore towards relief work for the recent destruction and damage caused by Cyclone Titli to Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

"Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Guntur to lay the stone for his new party office, but ignored visiting cyclone-hit Srikakulam," Naidu said. He further alleged that the Centre created hurdles for the Kerala government to get financial aid from the UAE.