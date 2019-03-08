App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt delayed Rafale deal: Jaipal Reddy

Senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy claimed that Rafale negotiations were brought to an "advanced stage" during UPA regime but the Modi government "delayed" the deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy claimed that Rafale negotiations were brought to an "advanced stage" during UPA regime but the Modi government "delayed" the deal.

"Rafale has been delayed because of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. The negotiations were brought to an advanced stage during the Manmohan Singh government. The negotiations were almost finalised in March, 2014. Then came the elections. Then you (Modi) took office in May. Why did you delay it for four years. There was no delay on the part of the UPA government at all,” he told reporters.

He was asked to comment on Modi's allegation that the Rafale fighter aircraft deal got delayed because of the Congress and furore by other opposition parties.

Reddy also said India did very well in carrying out air strikes against terror camps in Pakistan, but that cannot be used for political purposes.

related news

Asked about the political fight over the veracity of the strikes, Reddy said Congress President Rahul Gandhi was among the first to salute the IAF, it was Modi who "personalized" the entire outcome, he alleged.

The Congress leader congratulated The Hindu newspaper for publishing “very relevant, correct, authentic document” in regard to the alleged dissent about the price of Rafale aircraft.

"Rafale aircraft is more costly in the hands of NDA government than the one negotiated by UPA... The CAG said the price negotiated by the UPA was costlier by 2.5 per cent. It arrived at the figure because it did not take into account bank guarantees. If you take into account the expenditure incurred by bank guarantees, the purchase price under UPA would have been cheaper. This fact has been brought out through a document published by N Ram (of The Hindu)..,” Reddy said.

He said journalists should be able to publish any document provided it is authentic.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:59 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Jaipal Reddy #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rafale

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Babul Supriyo to Play an Integral Part in Srijit Mukherji's Film on Ne ...

Women's Day Special: This Twenty-year-old Rapper From Kolkata is a Tre ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor to Join BJP? OBC Lea ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

Tata Motors to Supply Tigor EVs in New Delhi, Signs MoU with Wise Trav ...

22 Terrorist Training Camps Active in Pakistan, 9 of Them Belong to Je ...

'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Sag ...

Warner Bros CEO Under Scanner Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

This is Not Fake News, Tim Cook Really is Now Tim Apple on Twitter

Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian weddi ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Centre approves major reforms for Indian Army: Changes include relocat ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Women's employment plunges to 26% in 2018 from 36.7% in 2005; lack of ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

International Women's Day 2019: The women behind the stylish Alia Bhat ...

Gauahar Khan on Kashmiri vendor attacks: Speak up! Stop the hate! Stop ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.