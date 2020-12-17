MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Amit Shah

Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this decision, which will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers, their families and five lakh workers associated with the sector.

PTI
December 17, 2020 / 08:24 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government on India-China tensions, saying his party and he had “no right” to point fingers on the issue. Shah said the Congress leader should first give an account to the nation on how much territory his party ceded to China when it was in power.

Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government on India-China tensions, saying his party and he had “no right” to point fingers on the issue. Shah said the Congress leader should first give an account to the nation on how much territory his party ceded to China when it was in power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the country's farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved an assistance of Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers.

Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this decision, which will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers, their families and five lakh workers associated with the sector.

He also said this assistance will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the prime minister, has approved the assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers.

Currently, there are close to five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents in the country.

Close
In addition to this, there are about five lakh workers employed in sugar mills and ancillary activities and their livelihood depends on the sugar industry, an official statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Dec 17, 2020 08:16 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.