App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt 'consciously disenfranchised' J&K people by not holding Assembly poll: Omar Abdullah

"Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time," Abdullah posted on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday the Modi government had "consciously disenfranchised" the people in Jammu and Kashmir by not holding the Assembly election on time.

"Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time," Abdullah posted on Twitter.

The former chief minister was referring to Modi's appeal to several personalities to help increase the voter turnout in the general election.

"The right to choose an elected government, as opposed to being governed by a hand picked nominee of the central government, is the hallmark of the sort of democracy you are tweeting about," the NC leader said, appealing to the prime minister to give the people of the state an opportunity to exercise their democratic right by way of holding the Assembly polls.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 11:54 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Omar Abdullah #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Have You Seen Mahatma Gandhi's Handwritten Letter During Historic Dand ...

Eyewitness in Muzaffarnagar Riots Case Shot Dead Ahead of Court Hearin ...

So Happy For You Sister: Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Bri ...

'Against Model Code of Conduct': EC Asks Facebook to Drop BJP MLA's Po ...

David Beckham's Priceless Reaction to James Corden's Cruel Statue Pran ...

Singer Alice Cooper Defends Johnny Depp Against Abuse Allegations Made ...

PM Narendra Modi Appeals to Bollywood Celebs on Twitter to Help Increa ...

SpiceJet Cancels 14 Flights After DGCA Bans Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka v Maharashtra For Domestic T20 Crow ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Indo Count Industries continues its rally, jumps 90% in 15 trading ses ...

This stock from ASM list has skyrocketed 141% in just one month

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

Uttar Pradesh’s missing voters: Agricultural labourers move due to l ...

'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US aviation regulator not to susp ...

Hardik Patel joining Congress shows his desperation to be relevant in ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

PUBG Mobile beta version 0.11.5 brings new guns, vehicles, dynamic wea ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick propels Juventus into qu ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.