Modi govt 'consciously disenfranchised' J&K people by not holding Assembly poll: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday the Modi government had "consciously disenfranchised" the people in Jammu and Kashmir by not holding the Assembly election on time.
"Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time," Abdullah posted on Twitter.
The former chief minister was referring to Modi's appeal to several personalities to help increase the voter turnout in the general election.