MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Modi govt committed to welfare of all sections of people, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said this on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salutes all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salutes all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following the footsteps of B R Ambedkar, and described the Constitution as the soul of democracy.

He said this on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

"The Constitution is the soul of democracy as well as the basis of unity and progress of India. On Constitution Day, I bow to the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar and all the great men," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following the footsteps of Babasaheb," he said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Nov 26, 2021 10:16 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.