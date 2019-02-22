App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt committed to security of all citizens: BJP leader

"By abetting terrorism, neighbouring country (Pakistan) is attacking India in a proxy manner," Yadav told reporters here after taking part in a party programme.

BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Friday targeted Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack, stating the neighbouring country is aiding and abetting terrorism as part of it proxy war against India.

He also said the Modi government is committed to ensure safety and security of all citizens of the country, including Kashmiris who have come under attack in different parts of India in the wake of the February 14 terror strike on security personnel at Pulwama that left 40 CRPF soldiers dead.

He said the Narendra Modi government has taken the attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama very seriously and is taking stern measures against terrorists and separatists.

Asked about the attacks on Kashmiris in different parts of the country after the Pulwama carnage, the BJP leader said the Modi government is working for the security of all citizens of the country.

In reply to a question, he said the BJP's defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls will not have any impact on the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in these states.

"We will win maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in these states," Yadav said.

On the Ayodhya issue, he said the BJP is committed to construction of a Ram temple within the constitutional limits, but the Congress should stop creating hurdles and playing politics on the matter.

Asked about the pre-poll tie-up between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has already criticised the alliance.

The SP-BSP alliance will in no way affect BJP's poll prospects in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of MPs (80) to the Lok Sabha, Yadav said.

"In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, we (NDA) had won 73 out of the 80 seats and this time we are going to get 74," he added.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

