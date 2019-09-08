Modi govt committed to empowering women, securing future of children: Smriti Irani

The government is committed to empowering women and securing the future of children, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said on September 8 as she listed out achievements of the Modi government in its first 100 days including freeing women from triple talaq and making law against child sexual abuse more stringent.

Congratulating the Modi government over completion of “historic first 100 days”, Irani said the government through its policy, decisions and plans has worked to improve the lives of citizens.

In a series of tweets, the Women and Child Development Minister referred to key measures undertaken by the Modi government in its second term.

“Poshan maah (month) for ensuring a nutritious India, stringent POCSO law, freedom from triple divorce for women, 8 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries, decisions like sanitary pad in Re 1 show commitment by our government to the protection of woman power and securing the future children of the country. #MODIfied100,” the Minister tweeted.

The Poshan Abhiyan was launched by the Centre in 2018 to reduce low birth weight, stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia among children, adolescent girls and women.

Under Poshan Abhiyan, September is celebrated as the national nutrition month every year.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that provides for death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault on children and greater punishment for other crimes against minors was approved by Parliament.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 criminalises talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband.

The government has also slashed the price of its biodegradable sanitary napkins 'Suvidha', which are sold from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, from Rs 2.50 to one rupee per piece.

On September 7, the government achieved the target of giving eight crore free cooking gas (LPG) connections to the poor.

In another tweet, Irani said the implementation of UAPA for national security and the abolition of articles 370 and 35A for integrity are the result of the decisive leadership of the Modi government.