you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt can't evade responsibility for economic slowdown: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

In a tweet in hindi, the Congress general secretary said that the BJP government cannot evade responsibility for the economic slowdown by diver attention from it as "people are watching".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on September 17 hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy, saying it cannot evade responsibility as people are watching.

Her remarks came over a media report that automobile firm Mahindra's plants will be closed for 17 days.

"One more company has suffered due to economic slowdown and people have lost their jobs," she said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' remarks terming the low GDP growth of 5 percent a "surprise".

"Will the current RBI governor like his predecessors be punished for speaking the truth. The situation is bad, but the government is a master in headline management. However, the truth eventually comes out," Surjewala said in a tweet.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #India #Politics

