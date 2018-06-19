App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 08:21 PM IST

Modi govt came to power by spreading 'lies': Uddhav Thackeray

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the government led by Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 by spreading "lies", in yet another tirade against the BJP government at the Centre.

Addressing Sena workers at the 52nd foundation day of the party in Goregaon, Mumbai, Thackeray said the BJP spread "lies" ahead of the 2014 general elections and made false promises to people to win the mandate.

Shiv Sena runs the government in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP, but their ties have remain fraught. They recently fought bypolls in Maharashtra separately.

Thackeray mocked Modi's frequent foreign visits, saying: "Now, Modi will start his tours to other planets."

His remark came in the backdrop of media reports that an unidentified flying object was sighted near Prime Minister Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi earlier this month.

On the BJP's decision to part ways with alliance partner PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, Thackeray said: "Did it take three years and sacrifice of 600 soldiers for you to realise that this (Jammu and Kashmir) government is useless?"

The BJP today pulled out of the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it had become "untenable" for it to continue.

Thackeray also questioned the ceasefire announced during the month of Ramzan in Kashmir.

"If terrorism has nothing to do with religion, then why did you go for a ceasefire? Does Pakistan follow a similar policy during Ganesh festival or Dussehra," he said.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 08:10 pm

