Modi govt 'anti-poor', doing injustice to farmers: Congress

The Congress dubbed the Modi government as "anti-poor" and claimed that farmers across the country have been forced to take to the streets as "injustice" was meted out to them by the dispensation.

Congress general secretary Mohan Prakash accused the government of denying a loan waiver to the farmers suffering the brunt of unremunerative prices of their produce in the absence of adequate minimum support price and waiving of loans of big industrialists.

He said the Congress expresses its solidarity with the country-wide farmers agitation who are fighting for their rights and asked why the central government was shying away from announcing a loan waiver for them.

"The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only meted out injustice to farmers. They have suffered oppression in the last four years and that is why they have now taken to the streets.

"Their anger and frustration can be gauged from the fact that they are throwing their produce on the roads," he told reporters.

Prakash alleged that while prime minister Modi waives the loans of his corporate friends, he has not announced any loan waiver for farmers.

"This government is anti-poor, anti-farmers and anti-Dalit. The country's leadership is favouring those working against the national interests," he said, alleging that all sections of society were angry with the government due to its policies.

He also alleged that due to the wrong policies of the government, the jawans were being killed.

Prakash also cited reports where jawans were being asked to get their own uniforms stitched.

"Though reports are yet unconfirmed, but if this is true it is shocking," he said.

Prakash alleged that in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, six farmers lost their lives after they were fired upon by the police last year.

He said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be attending the first anniversary of the incident tomorrow and will express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

Prakash said last year Gandhi was stopped by the authorities from visiting the affected farmers. This time, however, he has been allowed and will meet the families of the victims of the police firing.