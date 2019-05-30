Modi Govt 2.0: Four MPs from Karnataka find place in the Cabinet

Four ministers from Karnataka were sworn in to be a part of Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Thursday.

The ministers are DV Sadananda Gowda from Bengaluru North, Suresh Angadi from Belagavi and Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad. Nirmala Sitharaman, who is represented in Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, will also be a part of the cabinet.

Gowda was the Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation in the 2014 Modi government. Gowda was also the 20th chief minister of Karnataka.

Apart from Gowda, Joshi and Angadi are four-time MPs from Karnataka.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 25 out of 28 seats in the state. It was their best-ever mandate, many candidates winning with a margin of over 1 lakh. In 2014, the party had won 17 seats.