Modi government will be thrown out of power: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 18 said the NRC, which the BJP proposes to implement in the country if it comes to power, will boomerang on the saffron party and become the "NBC - National Bidaay (Farewell) Certificate".

Banerjee, who was addressing a poll rally at Maldaha North parliamentary constituency, reiterated that she will not allow NRC in the state and called upon the people to throw out the Modi government for its 'divisive politics'.

She also hit out at the Congress and the CPI-M saying that they had lost their relevance.

"We will not allow NRC in Bengal and the decision for NRC will boomerang on the BJP and become the NBC or 'National Bidaay (Farewell) Certificate'. The Modi government must be thrown out," Banerjee said.

Repeating her allegation that the saffron party is trying to divide the nation on religious lines, the Trinamool Congress supremo said people will give it a befitting reply by voting it out of power.

She also claimed that her party would play the key role in forming the new government at the Centre.

Stating that the Modi government is known for bluffing, Banerjee said "People will not pardon the BJP government any more for depriving them. Modi must face the consequences of bluffing and giving false assurances to the people."

Criticising the Congress and the Left parties for their role in the current political situation in the country, she said "Both the parties have lost their relevance."

"While the Congress has been sold out, the Left parties have lost their relevance ... It is the RSS which is now campaigning for the Congress and even distributing money to bribe the voters."

Banerjee assured the people of the area of more development and called upon the people to caste their votes in favour of Mausam Benazir Noor, a Congress MP who had joined the TMC.

Speaking at Pakuahat in the same district later, Banerjee alleged that the Congress was hand-in-glove with the RSS, which was campaigning for it and even distributing money to bribe the voters.

Banerjee alleged that RSS is helping Congress in Jangipur and Baharampur Lok Sabha seats in Murshidabad district. While Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former president Pranab Mukherjee, is contesting in Jangipur, former WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is in the fray in Baharampur.

"Defeat the BJP, Congress and Left combine and elect our (TMC) candidates, who will help to form the new government at the Centre," Banerjee added.