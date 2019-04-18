App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi government will be thrown out of power: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, who was addressing a poll rally at Maldaha North parliamentary constituency, reiterated that she will not allow NRC in the state and called upon the people to throw out the Modi government for its 'divisive politics'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 18 said the NRC, which the BJP proposes to implement in the country if it comes to power, will boomerang on the saffron party and become the "NBC - National Bidaay (Farewell) Certificate".

Banerjee, who was addressing a poll rally at Maldaha North parliamentary constituency, reiterated that she will not allow NRC in the state and called upon the people to throw out the Modi government for its 'divisive politics'.

She also hit out at the Congress and the CPI-M saying that they had lost their relevance.

"We will not allow NRC in Bengal and the decision for NRC will boomerang on the BJP and become the NBC or 'National Bidaay (Farewell) Certificate'. The Modi government must be thrown out," Banerjee said.

related news

Repeating her allegation that the saffron party is trying to divide the nation on religious lines, the Trinamool Congress supremo said people will give it a befitting reply by voting it out of power.

She also claimed that her party would play the key role in forming the new government at the Centre.

Stating that the Modi government is known for bluffing, Banerjee said "People will not pardon the BJP government any more for depriving them. Modi must face the consequences of bluffing and giving false assurances to the people."

Criticising the Congress and the Left parties for their role in the current political situation in the country, she said "Both the parties have lost their relevance."

"While the Congress has been sold out, the Left parties have lost their relevance ... It is the RSS which is now campaigning for the Congress and even distributing money to bribe the voters."

Banerjee assured the people of the area of more development and called upon the people to caste their votes in favour of Mausam Benazir Noor, a Congress MP who had joined the TMC.

Speaking at Pakuahat in the same district later, Banerjee alleged that the Congress was hand-in-glove with the RSS, which was campaigning for it and even distributing money to bribe the voters.

Banerjee alleged that RSS is helping Congress in Jangipur and Baharampur Lok Sabha seats in Murshidabad district. While Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former president Pranab Mukherjee, is contesting in Jangipur, former WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is in the fray in Baharampur.

"Defeat the BJP, Congress and Left combine and elect our (TMC) candidates, who will help to form the new government at the Centre," Banerjee added.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TMC

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

No Pak Soldier or Citizen Died in Balakot Air Strike: Sushma Swaraj

Election 2019: First Time Voters Should Express Your Angst Through You ...

World’s Very First Molecular Bond has been Observed in Space for the ...

Artisan Used as 'Human Shield' During 2017 Srinagar Lok Sabha Bypoll I ...

Ravi Kishan, the Man Who Revived Bhojpuri Films, Now Hopes for Politic ...

2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7.46 Lakh

Meghan Markle's Saree-Clad Photos from 2017 India Trip Go Viral Again ...

Bengaluru Techie Votes Immediately After Wife Gives Birth to Child

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared Tomorr ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.