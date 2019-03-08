Modi government the 'weakest ever' regime at Centre: Ahmed Patel

Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel said the NDA government is the "weakest ever" dispensation at the Centre since independence and its leaders are only good at delivering good speeches.

Patel was replying to a question of newsmen at Singala village in Karjan tehsil on the grenade attack in Jammu in which one person died and around 30 others were injured.

"I say this is the weakest government after independence. This government believes that by delivering speeches they can fight terrorism.

"This government needs to do basic things to fight terrorism," Patel said.

He recalledBJP leaderstellingthe then Congress-led UPAgovernmentat the Centre to talk tough with Pakistan.

Withoutnaming anybody, he criticisedtheModi-led government for "weakening" spirit (manobal) of the Armyby politicising the air strike inside Pakistan.

"Why aretheypoliticising the attack of the Army in Pakistan territory and breaking their 'manobal'?he asked.

"The Congress has lauded the courage of Indian Air Force pilots who destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed trainingcamp in Pakistan,whilethe BJPwas politicising the sacrifices made by our armed forces," Patel said.

He said people who have not made any sacrifice for the country are askingthe Congress what it had done in 60 years of its rule.

"The Congress party will expose the BJP governments failure on various fronts during poll campaign. The BJP failed to provide jobs to youth, farmers are committing suicide while entrepreneurs and industrialists are facing problems," he said.

He asked Congress MLAs, who may think of joining the ruling BJP in Gujarat, to ponder over what happened to leaders who switched sides.

Patel, however, made it clear that no party MLA will join the BJP.