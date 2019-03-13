App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi government passed 70 Cabinet decisions over 3 weeks ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Cabinet ministers inaugurated a slew of initiatives and pushed notifications implementing Budget announcements and policies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Modi government has passed 70-odd Cabinet decisions over three weeks and pushed 78 notifications in the last three days before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed on March 10, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Cabinet ministers inaugurated a slew of initiatives and pushed notifications implementing Budget announcements and policies, as per the report. In many cases, the government preempted end of the term of committees and gave them two-year extensions.

Majority of the notifications were related to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' land acquisition, a delay in which may stall road projects.

Watch: Model Code of Conduct comes into force: What does it mean?

related news

The key decisions included the formation of a committee to recommend the process for recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

At the state level, corporations rushed to convert approved projects into work orders to beat the Model Code of Conduct. According to the report, the Smart City Mission, Modi government's flagship programme, saw the worth of work orders jump Rs 3,099 crore to Rs 85,632 crore from Rs 82,533 crore in three days.

Read: Election Commission imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

According to the report, two days before the Model Code of Conduct came into place, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment formed Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic communities, which was promised by Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech. Bhiku Ramji Idate was again appointed as the Chairman.

Other decisions include an extension of National Safai Karamcharis Commission, whose three-year term was ending on March 31. The extension came just hours before Election Commission announced the dates of election. The government also reconstituted the Tea Board and brought in new members.

Read: Comment | Code of conduct cannot put the Social Media genie in the bottle

In the last Cabinet meeting on March 7, the government passed 18 decisions, including big-ticket infrastructure such as Delhi Metro Phase 4.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #model code of conduct #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.