Modi government passed 70 Cabinet decisions over 3 weeks ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Modi government has passed 70-odd Cabinet decisions over three weeks and pushed 78 notifications in the last three days before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed on March 10, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Cabinet ministers inaugurated a slew of initiatives and pushed notifications implementing Budget announcements and policies, as per the report. In many cases, the government preempted end of the term of committees and gave them two-year extensions.

Majority of the notifications were related to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' land acquisition, a delay in which may stall road projects.

Watch: Model Code of Conduct comes into force: What does it mean?

The key decisions included the formation of a committee to recommend the process for recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

At the state level, corporations rushed to convert approved projects into work orders to beat the Model Code of Conduct. According to the report, the Smart City Mission, Modi government's flagship programme, saw the worth of work orders jump Rs 3,099 crore to Rs 85,632 crore from Rs 82,533 crore in three days.

Read: Election Commission imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

According to the report, two days before the Model Code of Conduct came into place, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment formed Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic communities, which was promised by Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech. Bhiku Ramji Idate was again appointed as the Chairman.

Other decisions include an extension of National Safai Karamcharis Commission, whose three-year term was ending on March 31. The extension came just hours before Election Commission announced the dates of election. The government also reconstituted the Tea Board and brought in new members.

Read: Comment | Code of conduct cannot put the Social Media genie in the bottle

In the last Cabinet meeting on March 7, the government passed 18 decisions, including big-ticket infrastructure such as Delhi Metro Phase 4.