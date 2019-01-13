App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi government has built 'highway of development', says UM Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi made the remarks in a statement issued after the inauguration of Hunar Haat at the State Emporia Complex near Connaught Place market.

The Modi government has built a "highway of development" by removing "speed breakers" posed by issues related to religion, region and caste, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on January 13.

He made the remarks in a statement issued after the inauguration of Hunar Haat at the State Emporia Complex near Connaught Place market.

The fair, which opened on January 12 was formally inaugurated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on January 13. The two ministers also took a tour of the fair and interacted with some of the artists.

"This heritage has attraction and brand value in the market, and events like this will benefit artisans and craftsmen doing work related to it," Jaitley told reporters.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Naqvi, who accompanied Jaitley, said, craftsmen and artisans from over 22 countries are participating in the fair.

The Modi government has built a "highway of development" by removing "speed breakers" posed by issues related to religion, region and caste, he said in a statement issued after the inauguration.

The minister said Hunar Haat is playing an important role in ensuring the "vehicle (of empowerment of artisans) runs smoothly" on that highway.

Naqvi said more than 1.65 lakh artisans and craftsmen have got jobs and employment opportunities through this platform in this last two years.

"Hunar Haat is a credible brand which offers not only jobs but also opportunity for jobs. The platform offers opportunity and market for talent," he said.

"Heritage of our country is amazing and vibrant. And, talent gets opportunity and market, this has always been our effort. PM's Make in india, Stand up India initiatives are there and Hunar Haat is a strong component of it," he added.

Besides, stalls put by artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other states, several food stalls celebrating the culinary diversity of India have also been put up.
First Published on Jan 13, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

