English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Modi government abrogated Article 370 brought by Nehru: Amit Shah

    Shah was addressing an election rally of the ruling BJP in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    Amit Shah

    Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which was brought by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

    Shah was addressing an election rally of the ruling BJP in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

    "Did you ever think that Article 370 would be abrogated," he asked the gathering. "But Modi ji did it," he added.

    If you talk to Congress leaders and workers about Article 370, they remain mum as it was brought by Nehru, he said. In August 2019, the BJP-led government at the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the border state into two Union Territories.

    Shah also listed the achievements of the Modi and Jai Ram Thakur governments at the Centre and state and urged the voters to reelect the BJP in the November 12 assembly polls.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Article 370 #Modi Goverment
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.