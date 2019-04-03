Modi good actor, magician who performs many tricks: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a good actor who had surpassed several established actors and a magician who performed many tricks.

He also alleged that the BJP-led central government had failed on all fronts and was "milking" the situation in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack to hide its "failures".

"The incumbent Modi government failed on all fronts. However, they saw a way out in hiding behind the Pulwama attack. When many CRPF jawans were killed in Chhattisgarh, Modi did not go there. The sacrifice of the CRPF men in Chhattisgarh did not move him, he remained unfazed.

"Not just that, when the bodies of the slain CRPF men (in the Pulwama attack) were brought to Delhi, Modi was busy in a shooting. The bodies of the slain CRPF men were kept waiting for the tributes, which were to be paid by him," Abdullah told a rally in Ganderbal.

The former Union minister alleged that the Centre took no time after the Pulwama attack to "milk the situation" in order to hide the "farmer distress, price-rise, foreign policy failures and falling economy".

"I have not seen such an actor. His (Modi's) eminence in theatrics has surpassed all actors like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan. He is such a magician that I cannot tell you...he plays so many tricks.

"He has been doing nothing but lying to people since he took the reins of power. He squandered the mandate of the people. Besides, he wasted the precious time of the nation and its people," Abdullah said.