Modi addresses farmers via NaMo App LIVE: Income of farmers to double by 2022

Jun 20, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Incomes of farmers to double by 2022
PM Modi: Earlier there used to be long queues for fertilizer but now farmers are getting easy access to both manure and fertilizers. Today, 100% Neem-coated Urea is available in the country for farmers.
PM Modi: Before sowing, the farmers are made aware of which crop should be grown on what type of soil. For this purpose, the government has started the "Soil Health Card". Once it is known to them, then farmers are made available to good quality seed without having to face the problem of capital. For this purpose many farmer loans have been arranged.
PM Modi: Our effort is to assist farmers in every step of the entire process of farming, i.e. before sowing, after sowing and after harvesting. Simply put, from the preparation of the crops to the sale in the market, i.e. from 'seed to market' initiatives are being taken up to help farmers.
PM Modi: Under the Blue Revolution, the area of fish farming has recorded an increase by 26%, while animal husbandry and milk production has increased by about 24%.
PM Modi: In the year 2017-18, foodgrain production was more than 280 million tonnes, while the average production from 2010 to 2014 was 250 million tons. Similarly, in the area of pulses, 10.5% of the average production and horticulture area has registered an increase of 15%.
PM Modi: Today the country is breaking production records not only in grains, but also vegetables, fruits and milk.
PM Modi: Farmers throughout the country will get an optimum price for their produce. For this the government announced in Budget 2018 that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be at least 1.5 times the input cost.
PM Modi: Four primary points are being emphasized on:
1. Investment on raw material is minimum
2. Optimum price for produce will be ensured
3. Wastage of produce should be minimised
4. Alternative sources of income should be prepared
PM Modi: We are working towards ensuring that the incomes of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022. For that we are facilitating proper assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India