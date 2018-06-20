Modi addresses farmers via NaMo App HIGHLIGHTS: Farmer's income to be doubled by 2022

Key Highlights from Prime Minister's Address:

# The Centre is working towards ensuring that the incomes of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022

# The government announced in Budget 2018 that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be at least 1.5 times the input cost

# The introduction of the Soil Health Card has facilitated the farmers to identify crops leading to better yield and less use of fertilisers

# Farmers now have easy access to fertilizers, including 100% neem-coated urea.

# He encourages farmers to use drip irrigation and organic farming.

# He also promotes alternate sources of income for farmers including poultry, bee-keeping and fisheries.