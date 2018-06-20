App
Jun 20, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi addresses farmers via NaMo App HIGHLIGHTS: Farmer's income to be doubled by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses farmers from across 600 districts through the Narendra Modi App.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 11:37 AM (IST)

    Key Highlights from Prime Minister's Address:

    # The Centre is working towards ensuring that the incomes of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022

    # The government announced in Budget 2018 that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be at least 1.5 times the input cost

    # The introduction of the Soil Health Card has facilitated the farmers to identify crops leading to better yield and less use of fertilisers

    # Farmers now have easy access to fertilizers, including 100% neem-coated urea.

    # He encourages farmers to use drip irrigation and organic farming.

    # He also promotes alternate sources of income for farmers including poultry, bee-keeping and fisheries.

  • Jun 20, 11:09 AM (IST)

    The Prime Minister also mentioned that he will address the people belonging to Economically Weaker Section of the society via the Narendra Modi App on June 27, 2018.

  • Jun 20, 11:07 AM (IST)

    PM Modi concludes his address:

    When the country's villages; the farmers will progress, only then India will progress. When our farmer will be empowered, only then our country will be empowered.

  • Jun 20, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. They present their testimony of benefiting from Central government schemes.

  • Jun 20, 11:02 AM (IST)

    PM Modi promotes alternate sources of income in agriculture

    PM Modi:     Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Poultry Farms, are all prevalent practices, but special attention is not been given to bee-keeping. Bee-keeping is also a form of income for farmers. Beekeeping not only helps in increasing the yield of the farmer, but also makes the means of additional earning in the form of honey.

  • Jun 20, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with farmers from West Bengal and Rajasthan and takes stock of the ground situation in these states, enquiring if the beneficiaries of Central schemes are satisfied with the efforts of the government.

  • Jun 20, 10:53 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Blue Revolution is a national scheme for the development of marine fisheries and the welfare of fishermen and for economic prosperity. Under this, efforts are being made in a responsible and sustainable manner.  The Scheme is being used to promote fish production, fecilitate modernisation of fisheries, to ennsure food and nutrition security,  and especially to empower fishermen and aquaculture farmers.

  • Jun 20, 10:51 AM (IST)

    PM Modi promotes organic farming

    PM Modi: Government is engaged in promoting organic farming throughout the country under the traditional Krishi Vikas Yojana. The Northeast is particularly  being focussed at as a hub of organic farming. Today there is more than 22 lakh hectares of land in the country.

  • Jun 20, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with farmers from Karnataka and Sikkim who present him with their own case studies and how their yield increased after using the benefits provided to them by the Central government.

  • Jun 20, 10:44 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: To protect the land for agriculture, to keep the land rich and healthy, the Soil Health Card was introduced.  When the farmers cultivate according to the information provided to him by the Health Card, not only is their yield increasing, the cost of fertilizers is also going down.

  • Jun 20, 10:42 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Under Pradhan Mantri Phasal Beema Yojana, the government has not only to reduced the premium but also to increased the scope of insurance, so that the farmer does not bear the entire brunt of crop failure due to bad weather. 
     

  • Jun 20, 10:39 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: It is a matter of great pride that farmers are now working in groups through a forum called Farmer Producer Group, which is not only providing them with agricultural inputs at low cost but also helping them market their produce better. 
     

  • Jun 20, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Farmers from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra share their testimony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how various government schemes have fecilitated them and eased their work. 

  • Jun 20, 10:35 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: It is a good thing that today our farmer is using modern machines and equipment besides working really hard on their fields. Other villages in the vicinity are also sharing the advantage of this.

  • Jun 20, 10:33 AM (IST)

    PM Modi promotes drip irrigation among farmers

    PM Modi: Farmers should not have any problem as far as irrigation of fields is concerned. Every farm gets water; per drop more crop, i.e. less water and more yield. I have always encouraged farmers to adopt drip irrigation.
     

  • Jun 20, 10:30 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: The online platform e-NAM has been started to facilitate the farmer to get the optimum price for their produce. The biggest achievement is that middlemen will be eliminated and cannot claim commission from the rightful earnings of farmers.

  • Jun 20, 10:26 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Under the PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, 99 irrigation projects are in progress across the country. As a part of this scheme, every piece of farmland is getting water.  Under, PM Phasal Beema Yojana, measures are being taken to insure farmers against crop loss and crop failure.
     

  • Jun 20, 10:23 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Earlier there used to be long queues for fertilizer but now farmers are getting easy access to both manure and fertilizers. Today, 100% Neem-coated Urea is available in the country for farmers.
     

  • Jun 20, 10:21 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Before sowing, the farmers are made aware of which crop should be grown on what type of soil. For this purpose, the government has started the "Soil Health Card". Once it is known to them, then farmers are made available to good quality seed without having to face the problem of capital. For this purpose many farmer loans have been arranged.
     

  • Jun 20, 10:15 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Our effort is to assist farmers in every step of the entire process of farming, i.e. before sowing, after sowing and after harvesting. Simply put, from the preparation of the crops to the sale in the market, i.e. from 'seed to market' initiatives are being taken up to help farmers. 

  • Jun 20, 10:14 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Under the Blue Revolution, the area of ​​fish farming has recorded an increase by 26%, while ​​animal husbandry and milk production has increased by about 24%.
     

  • Jun 20, 10:12 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: In the year 2017-18, foodgrain production was more than 280 million tonnes, while the average production from 2010 to 2014 was 250 million tons. Similarly, in the area of ​​pulses, 10.5% of the average production and horticulture area has registered an increase of 15%.
     

  • Jun 20, 10:10 AM (IST)

    PM Modi:  Today the country is breaking production records not only in grains, but also vegetables, fruits and milk.

  • Jun 20, 10:08 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Farmers throughout the country will get an optimum price for their produce. For this the government announced in Budget 2018 that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be at least 1.5 times the input cost. 

  • Jun 20, 10:06 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Four primary points are being emphasized on:


    1. Investment on raw material is minimum

    2. Optimum price for produce will be ensured

    3. Wastage of produce should be minimised 

    4. Alternative sources of income should be prepared

  • Jun 20, 10:01 AM (IST)

    Incomes of farmers to double by 2022

    PM Modi: We are working towards ensuring that the incomes of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022. For that we are facilitating proper assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India

