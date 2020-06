Modi 2.0: Smriti Irani to highlight achievements of government in last one year via virtual rally

BJP's first virtual rally in the National Capital will be addressed by Smriti Irani on June 13, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the last one year, party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said.

This rally will reach out to around 25 lakh people through social media and cable operators, Gupta said. The 'Delhi Jan Samvad' rally will be addressed virtually by Irani from the Delhi BJP office.

Delhi BJP will launch its campaign to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message and his government's achievements in last one year to around 15 lakh households in Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi BJP president said at a press conference.

"Two workers each from a booth wearing face masks will visit households carrying prime minister's letter to the citizens and highlight Modi government's achievement's in last one year. Eminent citizens, including doctors, advocates among others, will also be contacted through the campaign," he said.

In another event, the Delhi BJP will hold two video conferences in each of the 70 assembly constituencies in the coming days to interact with local party leaders and workers, he said.

Continuing Delhi BJP's initiatives to help people during the pandemic, frontal organisations will distribute 15 lakh face masks and 7.5 lakh sanitisers among people in the city, in next few days, he added.