Model Town Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Model Town Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Model Town is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.88% and in 2013, 68.53% of Model Town's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 16706 votes which was 16.02% of the total votes polled. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi polled a total of 104284 (52.38%) votes.

AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7875 (8.15%) votes. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi polled 96610 which was 39.84% of the total votes polled.