App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

MNS hits out at Uddhav Thackeray's Ram Temple pitch, poses 10 questions

The Raj Thackeray-led party put up a poster with ten questions for the Sena leadership outside the Shiv Sena's headquarters - Sena Bhavan- in Dadar

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday took a swipe at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over the Ram Temple issue.

The Raj Thackeray-led party put up a poster with ten questions for the Sena leadership outside the latter's headquarters - Sena Bhavan- in Dadar.

An MNS spokesperson Saturday asked if construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya would solve the issues plaguing the common man.

The Sena chief, while addressing party workers at its annual Dussehra rally Thursday, had made a strong pitch for the construction of the Ram Temple and had said he would visit Ayodhya on November 25 and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

related news

"I will go to Ayodhya on November 25. I will ask questions to the prime minister (over alleged delay in constructing the temple)...We are not enemies of the prime minister, but we don't want to play with the emotions of the people," Thackeray had told a huge gathering of party workers.

The MNS, after extending best wishes for the construction of the Ram Temple, Saturday asked if Maharashtra will be transformed into a pothole-free state and if inflation will decrease.

It also sought to know if women in the state would be safe and if the unemployed would get jobs.

Questioning the Sena further, the MNS, through its poster, asked if farmer suicides would stop and they would get Minimum Support Price for their crops.

It also asked if drought would be eradicated and if encroachment of vacant lands would cease.

The MNS, referring to the Sena's threats to walk out of the government, asked if resignations would come out of their ministers' pockets.

When contacted, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande told PTI that it had raised these questions in the interest of the common man.

"How has the issue of visiting and building a Ram temple in Ayodhya suddenly cropped up before elections? Even if it did, what happened to the promise of good governance made by the BJP and Sena?" he questioned.

Deshpande asked if building a Ram temple in Ayodhya would solve the issues plaguing the common man.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.