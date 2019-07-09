MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi: Alliance on the cards for Maharashtra assembly polls?

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on July 8, sparking speculations of a possible tie-up between the two parties for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

While Congress leaders in Maharashtra stated that the meeting does not have to mean anything "at this point", the state unit is not averse to an alliance, a senior Maharashtra Congress leader told Moneycontrol.

"However, the decision regarding this has to be taken by the central and the state leadership in accordance with each other," the leader said. For that to happen, the leader added, the leadership vacuum within the state has to be filled.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan had resigned following the dismal Lok Sabha results in Maharashtra, and leaders state that while former minister Balasaheb Thorat is being pitched as Chavan's successor, there is no clarity on the strategy to be adopted for the Assembly elections.

According to a report by The Times of India, Chavan said while there were reservations regarding an alliance with the MNS before the Lok Sabha polls, the party has had a "change of mind" now.

"If necessary and provided other constituents do not object, the Congress would be open to the idea," Chavan said. Observers suggest that Congress' nod for an alliance with MNS is important, since Thackeray shares a good relationship with Congress ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In fact, reports suggest that before the general elections, NCP was willing to offer seats from its share had MNS joined the alliance.

Congress had reservations regarding an alliance, considering Thackeray and his party's anti-North India stance. This time around, however, leaders insist that the Assembly elections "present different challenges" and MNS could be accommodated.

"But as I said before, the decision can only be taken by consultation between the state and central leadership," the leader said.

MNS leaders, on their part, have stated that there are no plans of an alliance as of now. "Whatever Raj saheb tells us to do, that is final for us," Sachin Chikhale, a part functionary, told Moneycontrol.

Battling for survival, MNS had not contested the Lok Sabha polls. However, Thackeray's well-attended and well-received rallies against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena during the campaigning had indicated that the MNS chief might make a significant impact during the Assembly polls.

MNS, which has influence in Pune, Nashik and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), did not dent the BJP-Sena juggernaut in any of those places. However, experts feel that Thackeray's stance during the general elections, if continued, can make some difference during the Assembly polls.