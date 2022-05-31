MNS chief Raj Thackeray hospitalised; to undergo hip surgery on June 1

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he will undergo hip a surgery on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Earlier this month, Thackeray, 53, had said he would be undergoing a surgery for his knee and back problems.

“He will undergo the hip surgery tomorrow,” MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said.

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques. He was also scheduled to go to Ayodhya on June 5, but he has put the plan on hold for now.