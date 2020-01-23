App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs CAA, to take out rally in support of new law on February 9

Earlier in the day, Thackeray had also unveiled his party's new flag, which is saffron in colour

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Backing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on January 23  said he is ready to support the central government in "kicking the Bangladeshis and Pakistanis" out.

Addressing party workers at the Maha Adhiveshan programme in Mumbai's Goregaon area, Thackeray said the MNS will also take out a march to support the amended Act on February 9.

"It is necessary to give reply to the protest marches that are being taken out in the country," Thackeray said, adding that the "talk of the National Register of Citizens" has seen the Muslim community take out rallies "all of a sudden".

"How many in those rallies are from India? And why should we support those Muslims who are supporting outsiders?" Thackeray said.

"I will meet the State Home Minister or Chief Minister over some issues. Muslim clerics in India go to other countries, nobody knows what do they do, even the police can't go there," Thackeray added, according to news agency ANI.

The MNS chief's statements attain significance against the background of his criticism of the Narendra Modi-led central government in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray had also  unveiled his party's new flag, which is saffron in colour.

The flag bears, at its centre, a 'rajmudra' (royal seal used during the times of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji), at the party's plenary meeting in Mumbai. The party's earlier flag had saffron, blue and green colours.

Speculation was rife that the MNS and Thackeray might announce an ideological shift during the January 23 programme, with reports also suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), abandoned by its former ally Shiv Sena, might enter into an alliance with MNS.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

