App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

MNF will withdraw support to NDA over Citizenship Bill if situation arises: Zoramthanga

Addressing MNF workers at Aibawk village near here, Zoramthanga said that the party and his government had been making all-out efforts to ensure the defeat of the bill.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on January 24 that the ruling Mizo National Front would not hesitate to snap ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not revoked.

Addressing MNF workers at Aibawk village near here, Zoramthanga said that the party and his government had been making all-out efforts to ensure the defeat of the bill.

"The ruling party would withdraw its support to the NDA if situation arises," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to grant Indian nationality to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and entered India before December 31, 2014.

related news

"The state cabinet adopted a resolution opposing the proposed legislation and I have met both the prime minister and the Union Home minister to inform them about our opposition to the legislation," the MNF chief said.

The party would be at the forefront of the movement against the proposed bill, Zoramthanga asserted.

"The bill should not be enacted as it does not value the historic Mizo accord signed between India and the erstwhile underground MNF in 1986," he added.

The Mizo National Front was formed in 1950s to protest against the inaction of the central government towards the famine situation in the Mizo areas of Assam.

Following years of underground activities, it signed the Mizoram Accord with the Union government in 1986, renouncing violence.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Citizenship bill #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.