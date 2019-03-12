App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

MLC bypolls to fill 5 vacancies begins

The strength of Congress came down from 19 to 15 with four MLAs announcing their decision to quit the party and join TRS.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

The biennial election to fill five vacancies in the Telangana Legislative Council (MLAs quota), began here on March 12.

The main opposition Congress, which fielded a candidate, had decided to boycott the MLC election, accusing ruling TRS of poaching four of its MLAs and a TDP legislator 'in a brazen manner by adopting all illegal means.' With the Congress staying away from the poll, the election of TRS and its ally AIMIM nominees looks certain.

In the election to fill five vacancies in the Council, TRS has fielded four nominees, leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM. In the December 7 2018 Assembly elections, TRS bagged 88 of the total of 119 seats. An independent MLA and an AIFB legislator have also declared support to the ruling party. The AIMIM has seven MLAs.

However, the strength of Congress came down from 19 to 15 with four MLAs announcing their decision to quit the party and join TRS. TDP's strength in the Assembly was two, but one of the MLAs has decided to join TRS.

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana announced on March 12 that his party would stay away from the MLC election. Alleging that the ruling TRS followed "unethical means" to win the election, he has asked party MLAs to abstain from it.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:12 pm

