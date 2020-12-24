MARKET NEWS

MK Alagiri re-enters Tamil Nadu political fray; to meet supporters on plans for a new party on January 3

Alagiri who was expelled from the DMK in 2014 for alleged anti-party activities after differences with his brother MK Stalin said he will also meet super star-turned politician Rajinikanth.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 01:12 PM IST
MK Alagiri (Source: PIB)

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri has now entered the political fray ahead of next year's assembly election s in Tamil Nadu.

The elder brother of DMK chief MK Stalin said on December 24 that he will take a decision about launching a political party after meeting his supporters on January 3.

He said he will no longer work for the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections and will take into account views of his supporters before taking the final decision.

“I will definitely launch a party if my supporters are for it,” Alagiri,The elder son of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi told reporters after meeting his mother at Gopalapuram  in Chennai. Asked whether the DMK had approached him, Alagari replied in the negative.

Alagiri said he will also meet super star-turned politician Rajinikanth who had announced on December 3 that he will formally launch a political party in January 2021, setting the stage for his much-awaited electoral debut.

"I couldn't meet him (Rajinikanth) on his birthday. I will meet him soon," he said.

Alagiri, 69 was expelled from the DMK in 2014 for alleged anti-party activities after differences with his brother and now party chief MK Stalin.

In 2018, Alagiri had expressed his interest in joining DMK once again after his father after Karunanidhi's demise. He had said he was even to accept Stalin’s leadership if he was inducted back into the party.

Alagiri's close aide and former DMK MP KP Ramalingam had joined the BJP on November 21 in the presence of its national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi.

READ : M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri likely to float new party ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Earlier Alagiri, former Union Minister had said that he would play a role in the 2021 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu while dismissing the likelihood of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The AIADMK, which struck an electoral pact with the saffron party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has announced the alliance would continue for 2021 as well.
TAGS: #DMK #MK Alagiri #Tamil Nadu assembly election
first published: Dec 24, 2020 01:12 pm

