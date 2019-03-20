Mizoram assembly resolution asks Centre not to reintroduce Citizenship bill

The Mizoram assembly on March 20 unanimously adopted a resolution asking the Centre not to reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in any form in future.

The civil societies, churches, political parties and the people of the state are against the bill, Home Minister Lalchamliana said after moving the resolution.

The people of the northeastern region are also against the bill, Lalchamliana added.

The state cabinet on January 10 had also opposed the bill, he said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the people of Mizoram and the state government opposed the passage of the bill, Lalchamliana said.

Zoramthanga also attended a meeting of political parties of the Northeastern region on January 29, in which chief ministers of the regional states and other leaders opposed the move of the Centre on the bill, he said.

Leader of Opposition Zodintluanga of the Congress supported the resolution and said the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) should sever ties with the BJP, as the MNF is a constituent of the NDA.