Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018: Nepotism and dynasty politics in full swing, yet again

When it comes to dynasty politics, Mizoram is no different than other Indian states. This time too, there are candidates belonging to political families that will be contesting the Assembly elections in the northeastern state.

The first name to find its mention will be current Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. Thanhawla, belonging to Congress, will be fighting to retain control over the state after being in office for 10 years.

His electoral constituencies this time will be Serchhip and Hrangturzo. He has successfully contested elections nine times — 1978, 1979, 1984, 1987, 1993, 2003, 2008, and 2013. This will be his 10th term.

Along with Thanhawla, other members of his family are also participating in the Mizoram polls. The chief minister’s younger brother, Lal Thanzara, will be contesting from Aizawl North-III and is hoping to get re-elected for the third straight term from the constituency. Often referred to as the de facto CM, he serves as health minister in the state government.

Thanhawla’s son is seeking his third term from Thorang constituency. He is married to the sister of Urban Development and Sports Minister Zodintluanga, 58.

After winning the Hrangturzo by-election by 2503 votes and retaining the seat for Congress in May 2014, Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu became the second woman to be inducted in the Mizoram Council of Ministers.

Chawngthu is the daughter of senior Congress leader and former minister C Chawngkunga, who is now the general secretary of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee.

Chawngthu is the fourth woman to be an MLA in the history of Mizoram. She is seeking re-election from the Hrangturzo seat.

Opposition criticism

At a campaign rally at R Dengthuama Indoor stadium in Aizawl, Amit Shah accused Thanhawla of running "a corrupt and dynastic rule" in the state.

He claimed Thanhawla was trying to install his younger brother as the next chief minister.

History repeats itself

Thanhawla was under fire during the last state election for giving in to Hindu rituals. He was besieged by barbs for 'importing' the Congress’ dynastic politics against the tenets of local tribal culture.

Dynastic politics became the point of discussion in the last polls after the Congress gave the ticket to Chalrosanga Ralte for the Lunglei West seat. Chalrosanga is the brother of Lalriliani, the chief minister’s wife.

Chalrosanga is also the younger brother of Mizoram’s sports minister Zodintluanga.

Congress had also retained Lt Col Zosangliana for the Aizawl South-II seat despite the “non-performer” tag. Zosangliana is the brother-in-law of Mizoram assembly speaker John Rotluangliana.

Mizoram will see a single-day voting on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11 along with four other states— Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.