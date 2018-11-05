Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Speaker Hiphei resigns, likely to join BJP

Parties need not visit Bru camps for poll campaigns: Rights body

The apex body of Bru refugees in Tripura has appealed to political parties in Mizoram to refrain from visiting the relief camps for poll campaigns, ahead of the elections.

R Laldawngliana, the vice president of Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF), said the community members were not keen on attending public meetings by parties from Mizoram.

"We do not welcome poll canvassing inside the camps. The members here are not looking forward to attending public meetings by the parties, just before the polls," he said, according to a PTI report.

The general secretary of the outfit, Bruno Msha, said unorganised campaigns by political parties could lead to a law-and-order situation.