Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: NPP to play major role, says Conrad Sangma

It is one of the four states and union territories that the Indian National Congress currently has a government in.

Congress’ Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is fighting to retain control over the state after being in office for 10 years. Principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNP) is hoping to wrest power from Congress.

Traditionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not had a strong presence in the state. It is the only North East state without BJP’s presence in the government. It is hoping to turn the tide here.

