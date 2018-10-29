Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: NPP to play major role, says Conrad Sangma

Live now
Oct 29, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NPP to play major role in polls: Conrad Sangma
The National People's Party (NPP) will play a major role in the Assembly polls in Mizoram, party president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said according to PTI.
The NPP is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). In Meghalaya, the NPP is the major partner of the ruling MDA alliance while in Nagaland and Manipur it is also part of the ruling alliance.
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2
Last date of nominations: November 9
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14
Polling date: November 28
Polling in the state will be held on November 28 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
It is one of the four states and union territories that the Indian National Congress currently has a government in.
Congress’ Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is fighting to retain control over the state after being in office for 10 years. Principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNP) is hoping to wrest power from Congress.
Read more about the parties in fray, here.
Traditionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not had a strong presence in the state. It is the only North East state without BJP’s presence in the government. It is hoping to turn the tide here.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Mizoram.