Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Congress' Hiphei who resigned as Speaker, joins BJP

Live now
Nov 05, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Congress replaces 2 candidates, including Hiphei
Speaker Hiphei resigns, likely to join BJP
State Chief Electoral Officer's security beefed up after exit demand
BJP may hurt people's religious freedom: Congress
Mizoram voting, counting dates
Congress has replaced two candidates for the Mizoram election.
Kali Kumar Tongchangya has replaced Amit Kumar Chakma for the Tuichawng constituency while KT Rokhaw has replaced Hiphei as the candidate from Palak, according to news agency ANI.
Hiphei, the Speaker of the outgoing Legislative Assembly resigned today morning and joined the BJP.
Hiphei, the Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly has resigned from his post. He is likely to join the BJP.
BJP leader claims Speaker Hiphei will quit Congress and join saffron party
Mizoram Assembly Speaker Hiphei would resign from the Congress and join the BJP today, a senior leader of the saffron party claimed yesterday. Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency.
Security of state's Chief Electoral Officer beefed up following exit demand
Security of the chief electoral officer of poll-bound Mizoram has been beefed up following demand for his exit from the state by Monday, police said yesterday.
Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of major civil society and student organisations, had demanded CEO Shashank's removal shortly after the Election Commission removed a principal secretary-level state officer on charges of interfering with the poll process, PTI has reported.
Mizoram has been under Congress rule for a decade under the leadership of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. It is the only state in the entire Northeast under Congress rule at present. Hence, it is important for Congress to retain power.
However, there are certain issues that the party needs to worry about as the Opposition this time is stronger and is leaving no stone unturned to win the state elections.
Read the full story here.
Parties need not visit Bru camps for poll campaigns: Rights body
The apex body of Bru refugees in Tripura has appealed to political parties in Mizoram to refrain from visiting the relief camps for poll campaigns, ahead of the elections.
R Laldawngliana, the vice president of Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF), said the community members were not keen on attending public meetings by parties from Mizoram.
"We do not welcome poll canvassing inside the camps. The members here are not looking forward to attending public meetings by the parties, just before the polls," he said, according to a PTI report.
The general secretary of the outfit, Bruno Msha, said unorganised campaigns by political parties could lead to a law-and-order situation.
BJP may hurt people's religious freedom, Congress says in Christian-majority Mizoram
The ruling Congress in Mizoram yesterday urged people of the Christian-dominated state to support the party in the assembly election next month, alleging that the entry of BJP might hurt their religious freedom.
"The BJP can cause damage to the soul, spirit and body of the Christians in Mizoram," Lallianchhunga, also the party's media cell chairperson, said in a statement.
Countering the charge, the BJP said it was a propaganda of the Congress to tarnish the image of the party, according to a PTI report.
Rahul Gandhi refers to Mizoram as Manipur on Twitter
BJP has taken pot-shots at Rahul Gandhi after he mistakenly referred to Mizoram as Manipur on Twitter. This happened when Gandhi was sharing a story of a Sainik School in Mizoram opening its doors to girls after more than half a century. However, he got the state's name wrong: Manipur.
The tweet has since been deleted from his Twitter account.
NPP to play major role in polls: Conrad Sangma
The National People's Party (NPP) will play a major role in the Assembly polls in Mizoram, party president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said according to PTI.
The NPP is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). In Meghalaya, the NPP is the major partner of the ruling MDA alliance while in Nagaland and Manipur it is also part of the ruling alliance.
Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2
Last date of nominations: November 9
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14
Polling date: November 28
Mizoram voting, counting dates
Polling in the state will be held on November 28 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
It is one of the four states and union territories that the Indian National Congress currently has a government in.
Congress’ Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is fighting to retain control over the state after being in office for 10 years. Principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNP) is hoping to wrest power from Congress.
Read more about the parties in fray, here.
Traditionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not had a strong presence in the state. It is the only North East state without BJP’s presence in the government. It is hoping to turn the tide here.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Mizoram.