Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: CM Lal Thanhawla writes to PM Modi, seeks chief electoral officer's removal

CM Lal Thanhawla writes to PM Modi, seeks chief electoral officer's removal

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla yesterday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the immediate removal of state Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank as "people have lost faith in him".

Shashank's removal is the only solution for smooth conduct of the Assembly elections, the chief minister said in his letter.

He said people of Mizoram have lost faith in the CEO after he complained to the Election Commission (EC) that principal secretary (home) Lalnunmawia Chuaungo was interfering in the poll process.

Chuaungo, a 1987-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, has been relieved of his responsibilities in the state. The EC has instructed him to report before the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

"The only solution for smooth conduct of Assembly elections 2018 now would be removal of CEO SB Shashank from office forthwith," the chief minister wrote in the letter, a copy of which is available with PTI.