Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: BJP may hurt people's religious freedom, says Congress

BJP may hurt people's religious freedom, Congress says in Christian-majority Mizoram

The ruling Congress in Mizoram yesterday urged people of the Christian-dominated state to support the party in the assembly election next month, alleging that the entry of BJP might hurt their religious freedom.

"The BJP can cause damage to the soul, spirit and body of the Christians in Mizoram," Lallianchhunga, also the party's media cell chairperson, said in a statement.

Countering the charge, the BJP said it was a propaganda of the Congress to tarnish the image of the party, according to a PTI report.