Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: BJP may hurt people's religious freedom, says Congress

Nov 01, 2018 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BJP may hurt people's religious freedom: Congress
BJP may hurt people's religious freedom, Congress says in Christian-majority Mizoram
The ruling Congress in Mizoram yesterday urged people of the Christian-dominated state to support the party in the assembly election next month, alleging that the entry of BJP might hurt their religious freedom.
"The BJP can cause damage to the soul, spirit and body of the Christians in Mizoram," Lallianchhunga, also the party's media cell chairperson, said in a statement.
Countering the charge, the BJP said it was a propaganda of the Congress to tarnish the image of the party, according to a PTI report.
Rahul Gandhi refers to Mizoram as Manipur on Twitter
BJP has taken pot-shots at Rahul Gandhi after he mistakenly referred to Mizoram as Manipur on Twitter. This happened when Gandhi was sharing a story of a Sainik School in Mizoram opening its doors to girls after more than half a century. However, he got the state's name wrong: Manipur.
The tweet has since been deleted from his Twitter account.
NPP to play major role in polls: Conrad Sangma
The National People's Party (NPP) will play a major role in the Assembly polls in Mizoram, party president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said according to PTI.
The NPP is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). In Meghalaya, the NPP is the major partner of the ruling MDA alliance while in Nagaland and Manipur it is also part of the ruling alliance.
Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2
Last date of nominations: November 9
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14
Polling date: November 28
Polling in the state will be held on November 28 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
It is one of the four states and union territories that the Indian National Congress currently has a government in.
Congress’ Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is fighting to retain control over the state after being in office for 10 years. Principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNP) is hoping to wrest power from Congress.
Read more about the parties in fray, here.
Traditionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not had a strong presence in the state. It is the only North East state without BJP’s presence in the government. It is hoping to turn the tide here.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Mizoram.