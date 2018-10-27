Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018: Congress fields a younger team in the northeastern state

Mizoram is heading for polls on November 28 in a single phase and all the parties are gearing up for the elections in the northeastern state. Three major parties pitted against each other in Mizoram are Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mizo National Front (MNF).

Mizoram has been under Congress’ rule for a decade under the leadership of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawala. This year, the party is set to contest from all 40 seats in the upcoming polls.

Mizoram is the only state in the entire Northeast under Congress rule at present. Hence, it is important for the party to retain power in the state.

Leaving no stone unturned, the Congress has decided to field a younger team this time. It has inducted new faces and is fielding at least 10 to 12 new faces in place of sitting MLAs as party candidates.

The party’s move to bring some new faces into politics for the upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram may change the poll scenario.

According to list of candidates in Mizoram released by Congress recently, the youngest candidate is 37-year-old Lalhmachhuana — set to replace K Lalrinthanga in the Serlui constituency.

“We are focusing on very young candidates this time. There are four candidates below the age of 40 and the majority are below 50. This is a conscious decision — the sitting MLAs have decided to give way to the younger lot,” said Dr Lalmalsawma, President of Youth Congress, in a press conference.

In an earlier interview, Faleiro, a former Chief Minister of Goa, had said the Congress would field as many young faces as possible in the election. “At least 40 percent of the candidates would be below the age of 40,” he said.

For this new strategy, Congress selected its candidates in two stages. In the first stage, there was a nomination committee which was responsible for preparing a list of probable candidates. From this list, the screening committee picked the final 40 who looked promising and had chances of doing well in the polls.

Meanwhile, sources in the ruling party said a massive tussle had been going on within the party over selection of candidates.

Party insiders said the top leadership of Congress wanted to axe some legislators who were too old or had little chance to win. While doing this, the party also took care to ensure that those left out would not be too numerous to form a rebellious lobby against the party, a party leader said.

The move could widen the crack, especially after the resignation of home minister Lalzirliana and former minister and sitting legislator Lalrinliana Sailo recently.

In addition, two Congress leaders recently quit the party to join the MNF. Dr BD Chakma, former minister and a Chakma tribe leader, has recently quit the Congress to join the BJP.

In the last Congress team for the 2013 assembly election, 10 candidates were between 66 and 75 years, whose ages now would be between 71 and 80. Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is 76. Another 10 members were between 56 and 65 years old, who are now between 61 and 70 years.