Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018: All you need to know about the political and electoral history of the state

Mizoram is heading for polls on November 28 in a single-phase manner. The results will be out on December 11. Before the polls, here's a look at the state's political and electoral history:

Political history

Originally part of Assam, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987. The first elections were held in the in the state in 1987.

When Assam was split, the Mizo hills area was declared Mizoram after insurgency and it received status of a Union Territory in 1972. A peace accord was signed between the central government and insurgent groups of Mizoram on June 30, 1986. The insurgents then surrendered their arms, ending two-decades long terrorism in the northeastern state.

After becoming a state, Mizoram has witnessed elections at five-year intervals. Last polls held in the state were on November 25, 2013 for 40 seats of legislative assembly. The state saw a voter turnout of 81 percent, and Congress came to power.

Electoral history

Mizoram has been under Congress rule for a decade under the leadership of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawala. He is the third-longest serving chief minister in the country, cumulatively. This year, the party is all set to contest all the 40 seats in the upcoming polls.

The 79-year-old leader, who has been the chief minister of Mizoram for five times, is one of the prominent names in the fray. He has been the chief minister of the state since 11 December 2008. Before this, he was in this position from 1984 to 1986 and from 1989 to 1998. He again took the chief minister's post in 2013.

His electoral constituencies are Serchhip and Hrangturzo. He has successfully contested the general elections nine times — 1978, 1979, 1984, 1987, 1993, 2003, 2008, and 2013.

In the 2008 assembly poll, the Congress won 32 out of the 40 seats with 39 percent vote share, while the major Opposition party in Mizoram Mizo National Front (MNF) had three seats with 31 percent vote share.

In 2013, the Congress increased both its seat count and the vote share (34 and 45 percent) while the MNF saw its vote share decrease to 29 percent but walked away with five seats. In the last Lok Sabha election, Mizoram sent a Congress representative to Parliament – the state’s lone MP.

Congress’ 2013 win in Mizoram can be credited to Thanhawla’s efforts who won 34 seats in the 40-member legislative assembly, two seats more than the 2008 election. In comparison to Congress, the major opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) barely won five seats, while Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) won one seat.

The Mizo National Front won the 1998 and 2003 state elections and had formed the government for two terms. The party’s leader, Zoramthanga, has been chief minister of the state twice.

As for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is aiming for Congress-mukt (free) northeast India, things aren’t going the saffron way in Mizoram. The party has contested elections in the northeastern state five times but never came to power.