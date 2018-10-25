Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018: All you need to know about key dates and the state's politics

The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 6 had announced the polling schedule for Assembly elections in five states, including Mizoram. Polling in the northeastern state will be held on November 28 in a single phase to elect a new legislative assembly. The tenure of the current assembly ends on December 15, 2018.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla belonging to Congress will be fighting to retain control over the state after being in office for 10 years.

Key dates

The last date of filing the nominations is November 9. The final date of scrutiny of the candidate is November 12. The candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 14. The counting of results will take place on December 11.

Voter Population

Total voter population in Mizoram is 7.68 lakh, according to the Election Commission of India report.

Mizoram is the only state where women electors outnumber men. Of the total 7.68 lakh voters, as many as 3.93 lakh are women and 3.74 lakh are men.

Constituencies

Mizoram Assembly has a total of 40 constituencies, out of which all but one are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. There is one Lok Sabha constituency in the state and that too is reserved for the ST.

Names of the constituencies

The constituencies in the state are Chawngte, Tlabung, Tuipang, Saiha, Sangau, Lawngtlai, Bar-put, Lunglei South,Lunglei North, Khawbung, Champhai, Khawha, Saituai, Tawipui,Vanva, Hnahthia, North Vanlaiphai, Khawzawl, Ngopa, Suangpuilawn, Ratu, Kawnpui, Kolasib, Bilk-hawthlir, Mamit, Phuldungsei, Sateek, Lokichera, Kawrthah, Serchhip,Serchhip, Lungpho, Tlung-vel, Aizawl North-I, Aizawl North II, Aizawl West I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl South - I, Aizawl South - II, Aizawl East-I, Aizawl East-II.

State politics

The Congress has been in power in Mizoram for as long as a decade and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is looking to change the status quo.

According to the 2011 census, 87.16 percent of the population in Mizoram is Christian, and reports indicate that the Mizos still view the BJP with skepticism.

But there is also anti-incumbency brewing. The Congress-led government has had to face flak on two accounts — the state of the infrastructure, and the abolition of alcohol prohibition.

Mizoram’s roads are in a terrible condition, and they have not seen improvement over the two terms that the Congress has enjoyed there.

There are also reports of increased alcohol-related deaths in the state. The Congress lifted the prohibition during their terms.

Using these as a platform and challenging the Congress is not so much the BJP but the MNF (Mizo National Front). The northeastern state has been swinging between Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since 1984 (with a short President’s rule in 1988).

Two Congress leaders recently quit the party to join the MNF. Dr BD Chakma, former minister and a Chakma tribe leader, has recently quit the Congress to join the BJP.

In the 2008 assembly poll, the Congress won 32 out of the 40 seats with 39 percent vote share, while the MNF had three seats with 31 percent vote share.

In 2013, the Congress increased both its seat count and the vote share (34 and 45 percent) while the MNF saw its vote share decrease to 29 percent but walked away with five seats. In the last Lok Sabha election, Mizoram sent a Congress representative to Parliament – the state’s lone MP.

The BJP is trying to create a dent in this otherwise two-head race. Party president Amit Shah spoke to about 7,000 BJP workers in Aizawl and accused Chief Minister Lal Thanhwala of running “a corrupt and dynastic rule” in the state. He claimed the CM was trying to install his younger brother, currently the health minister, as the next chief minister.

Although a small state with only 7.68 lakh people on the rolls, Mizoram will be an important battlefield for the Congress where the party will test its ability to hold the only post they currently have in the Northeast.