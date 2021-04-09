Mithun Chakraborty: 'I am here to help the masses, not to become a king'

Mithun Chakraborty campaigning for the BJP in Kolkata on March 7 (Photo: PTI)

A veteran Bollywood star who grew up copying Michael Jackson and John Travolta to become a pop culture icon is now travelling in helicopters in Bengal’s blistering heat.

He is Mithun Chakraborty, a 70 year-old star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chakraborty is not new to politics.

The BJP is the third political party for the film star who was once thick with Bengal’s ruling Left Front and often shared tea with Jyoti Basu, India’s longest serving chief minister. Thereafter, he switched flanks and managed a Rajya Sabha seat from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). And then, he grew close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the all-powerful think tank of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chakraborty even acted in Tashkent Files, a movie which explored reasons behind the mysterious death of India’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

It is rumoured in Kolkata that Chakraborty refused to contest the assembly elections but was not averse to re-shaping Tollywood, home to Bengali cinema, if the BJP wrests power from the TMC in Bengal.

Each time his chopper touches ground and the veteran film star gets into a jeep to start his campaign, the crowds scream: Mithunda, Nachun Na, which translates into Brother Mithun, Please Dance. Chakraborty smiles and waves at the crowds.

Chakraborty, named Gourango after a 15th century Indian saint, was born in 1950 in Kolkata. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and was influenced by Naxalites who rose to prominence in the late '60s and early '70s. Eventually, he enrolled in the acting course in Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Chakraborty earned a National Award in 1977 as the best actor for his role as a tribal in Mrinal Sen’s Mrigayaa or The Royal Hunt. After his triumphant starring debut, he shifted to Bollywood and became a bankable feature film star.

He is now campaigning across Bengal for various BJP candidates; he first appeared in a mass rally in Kolkata with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chakraborty surprised many at the rally when he said he was a lethal cobra and should not be taken lightly. He later said his hint was for his rivals who called him a spent force.

Chakraborty, who popularized disco-mania in India with his white-suited dance, said he loves to lend his name to parties which specialise in grass-root politics. He said he got involved with the Shiv Sena and also with the Left Front. “I am honoured that the BJP has asked me to work for the party. I wish to be a change agent. I raised funds after the Amphan cyclone wrecked Bengal. I may have stayed away from Bengal but I have the interests of people in Bengal in my heart,” Chakraborty told Moneycontrol.

It's clear that what he means is that you can take a person out of Bengal but cannot take Bengal out of that person. Chakraborty, who shuttles between Mumbai and Bengaluru, calls his entry into the BJP an original presence, as fresh as he was in Disco Dancer, the 1982 movie about a street performer which catapulted him to fame across South Asia and also the then Soviet Union. It was the first Bollywood film to gross over $1 billion, a record later eclipsed in 1994 by Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

“I am here to help the masses, not to become a king,” says Chakraborty to allay rumours that he walked into the right-wing camp with an eye on the chair of the chief minister.

“I stay clean, I am an honest person,” said the ageing film star. His reference was to his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP of TMC after his name surfaced in the multi-billion dollar Saradha chit fund scam. Chakraborty said he not only resigned from the Rajya Sabha, he was the only person to have refunded Rs 1.19 crore which the company paid him for promoting the group as its brand ambassador. “Does that say something about me?” asked Chakraborty.

Old-timers in Kolkata say Chakraborty felt humiliated that no one from TMC contacted him after he resigned from the Rajya Sabha. In an interview to a Bengali daily on May 14, 2020, Chakraborty said he was pained at the criticisms levelled at him by the TMC after his name cropped up in the Saradha scam. “Next time you want to stab me, stab me in the chest. I have no space in my back,” he said in the newspaper interview.

Chakraborty knows his career has taken a momentous slide since the glory days when he acted in 350 movies in Bollywood. And that a stint in politics would not be a bad idea, especially when the BJP is ruling the Centre. When he was in his prime, he paid more taxes than anyone else in India from 1995 to 1999, an indication that he was more of a businessman than a movie star.

Now, he is building a hotel near the Bengaluru airport and was even contemplating a film on Dinesh Gupta, an Indian revolutionary who launched an attack on the British-ruled Writers’ Building - the secretariat in Calcutta (as it was known then) - along with Badal Gupta and Benoy Basu on December 8, 1930. The troika also shot dead Lt Col. N.S. Simpson, the IG (Prisons) infamous for brutal oppression of prisoners in jails in Bengal. The film was to be directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who is known to be close to the BJP.

Chakraborty, who wanted to play the title role in the movie, said shooting has taken a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will resume at an appropriate time.”

So let’s discuss politics, what difference will he, or for that matter, the BJP make?

Chakraborty said he will help the BJP win the assembly elections so that they can bring in the change many desire in Bengal. “Let jobs return, business flourish, let violence end and the economy of Bengal grow by leaps and bounds. Let politics take a backseat, let the syndicate business get out of the system. The Poriborton (change) slogan raised by TMC in 2011 has lost its meaning. There has been no change in the state, the slogan was just a lie.”

What is BJP’s game plan for Bengal?

Chakraborty says the right-wing party wants to usher in an industrial revolution in the state, even start a cultural, social, intellectual and artistic movement in Bengal. He says he has read a recent comment in a Bengali newspaper by BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh that intellectuals are a burden on society and need to be kept at an arm's length.

“Bengal will change like never before. I am conveying the party’s message to everyone that we all need to live together, work together, grow together. We do not and will not discriminate,” said Chakraborty.

“I am doing what I can,” said the veteran film star.

His hint is clear. There have been several posters on social media mocking the BJP, saying that they could not get the ideal Dada (elder brother) they sought for their election campaigns. Ever since former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly became BCCI president, rumours had filled India that Bengal’s superhero could join the saffron party and shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first big rally in Kolkata on March 7, 2021. But eventually, it was Chakraborty who joined the BJP and showed up at the rally. The TMC mocked the BJP, saying: “The Dada they sought, & the Dada they got.” TMC workers also sang a 1966 Manna Dey song Dorodi Go, Ki Cheyechi Aar Ki Je Pelam which translates as "My Love, See What I Sought, What I Got".

BJP leaders, expectedly, did not like the dig but continued to use the celebrity factor of the actor to draw the crowds, especially in rural Bengal.

Chakraborty has promised the BJP that he will not disappoint the party. After all, he still retains his popularity in Bengal, the crowds still scream on seeing him: Mithunda, Nachun Na.