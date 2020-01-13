'Missing: Sunny Deol' posters on BJP MP crop up in Punjab

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who won the Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency in Punjab on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket last year, was declared “missing” in posters that were spotted at several public places in Punjab’s Pathankot.



Punjab: 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency, seen in Pathankot pic.twitter.com/SHGpMsxlaq

The posters put up randomly at public gardens and railway stations read: “Gumshuda ki Talash (search for missing): MP Sunny Deol.”

Reacting to this, the 63-year-old actor said in a video shared on his official social media handle: “I have heard that my critics are coming up with nonsensical things against me.”

Referring to the “missing person” posters, he said: “Opposition leaders should work for the welfare of people. I am also working to resolve the traffic congestion in the city. Wish you all a happy Lohri.”

The posters probably surfaced as a taunt, given the celebrity parliamentarian’s frequent absence from meetings. He had come under sharp criticism from all quarters for reportedly appointing a proxy to “attend meetings and follow important matters” on behalf of him.