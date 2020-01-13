'Missing: Sunny Deol' posters on BJP MP crop up in Punjab

The posters probably surfaced as a taunt, given the celebrity parliamentarian’s frequent absence from meetings.
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who won the Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency in Punjab on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket last year, was declared “missing” in posters that were spotted at several public places in Punjab’s Pathankot.The posters put up randomly at public gardens and railway stations read: “Gumshuda ki Talash (search for missing): MP Sunny Deol.”
Punjab: 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency, seen in Pathankot pic.twitter.com/SHGpMsxlaq
— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
Reacting to this, the 63-year-old actor said in a video shared on his official social media handle: “I have heard that my critics are coming up with nonsensical things against me.”Referring to the “missing person” posters, he said: “Opposition leaders should work for the welfare of people. I am also working to resolve the traffic congestion in the city. Wish you all a happy Lohri.”
लोहड़ी के इस पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाए।#HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/pBGpj6vbGU
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 13, 2020
The posters probably surfaced as a taunt, given the celebrity parliamentarian’s frequent absence from meetings. He had come under sharp criticism from all quarters for reportedly appointing a proxy to “attend meetings and follow important matters” on behalf of him.
Both Sunny Deol's father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini are politicians affiliated to the saffron party. While Hema Malini is a sitting MP, Dharmendra represented Bikaner from 2004-2009.
Not Suprising same thing happened to his father Dharmendra in Bikaner. Gurdaspur missed the chance of a good man @sunilkjakhar representing them again.Would have added to @INCIndia ‘s strength in Parliament. @INCPunjab, @AshaKumariINC, @capt_amarinder https://t.co/X9MoDs6oWB https://t.co/AhMuVpRGpr
— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 13, 2020