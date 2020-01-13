App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Missing: Sunny Deol' posters on BJP MP crop up in Punjab

The posters probably surfaced as a taunt, given the celebrity parliamentarian’s frequent absence from meetings.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who won the Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency in Punjab on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket last year, was declared “missing” in posters that were spotted at several public places in Punjab’s Pathankot.

The posters put up randomly at public gardens and railway stations read: “Gumshuda ki Talash (search for missing): MP Sunny Deol.”

Reacting to this, the 63-year-old actor said in a video shared on his official social media handle: “I have heard that my critics are coming up with nonsensical things against me.”

Referring to the “missing person” posters, he said: “Opposition leaders should work for the welfare of people. I am also working to resolve the traffic congestion in the city. Wish you all a happy Lohri.”

The posters probably surfaced as a taunt, given the celebrity parliamentarian’s frequent absence from meetings. He had come under sharp criticism from all quarters for reportedly appointing a proxy to “attend meetings and follow important matters” on behalf of him.

Grabbing the opportunity to attack the BJP MP, Congress leader Manish Tewari said Doel's absence shouldn’t come as a surprise as his father Dharmendra, who used to represent Bikaner, would barely be seen in his constituency.
Both Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini are politicians affiliated to the saffron party. While Hema Malini is a sitting MP, Dharmendra represented Bikaner from 2004-2009.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Lohri #Punjab #Sunny Deol

