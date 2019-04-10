Missing in action: Will high-profile fugitives become a key poll plank in future rallies?

Amidst the din of nationalism, air strikes, corruption and dynasty in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election speeches in the first phase, the issue of fugitives is conspicuous by its absence.

Apart from talking about bringing "the corrupt" to the "doors of jail", there is hardly any mention of fugitives like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Christian Michel on Modi's part.

While Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya are battling court cases in the United Kingdom, Michel, a key accused in the AugustaWestland chopper case, was extradited to India in December last year.

Michel's extradition was considered a big boost for the government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promptly stated that it was a victory in the government and the party's battle against corruption. This was repeated by Modi during his rally in Dehradun, where he said Michel had named senior Congress leaders in a chargesheet. Congress, on its part, dismissed Modi and his comment as an "election stunt".

However, apart from a couple of mentions here and there, the fugitives are mostly absent from the humdrum of election campaigning. There's a reason for that, say BJP leaders.

"One of the reasons why the PM is limiting his mention of fugitives is because we have done a lot of development through a lot of schemes and policies, which need to be highlighted more," Rakesh Tripathi, a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh, told Moneycontrol.

"Plus there are a lot of things which have happened for the first time in the country, and Prime Minister wants to highlight all that first," Tripathi said, adding that the plan is to focus more on policies of the government which have benefited the local population, including Ujjwala and Jan Dhan Yojana. "But the issue of bringing back fugitives will be taken up in future rallies," Tripathi added.

Another BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh echoed Tripathi's opinion. "See, it's a matter of narratives and perceptions. There are two things in election rallies: public perception and personal impact. The Prime Minister is focusing more on the latter by talking about policies which have had a direct impact," Anil Saumitra, state spokesperson of the party, said.

"Moreover, these are technical things with limited direct impact. Say you talk about satellites being launched in space, which is a good thing, but if you are not getting medical facilities, would you bother about the satellite or the medicine? It's the same with fugitives," Saumitra said. "These things don't bother people directly," the leader added.

A BJP leader in Maharashtra agreed, adding that the Prime Minister is already speaking on the Balakot air strikes, which fall in the realm of "action taken" and has a better effect on the narrative than fugitives being brought back. "Apart from the direct connect, it also has an emotional connect with people," the leader said.

"Also, these things fall in the realm of complicated laws and technicalities, which cannot be explained from the podium," Saumitra explained, adding that a speech or an interview is about management of public opinion. "Now people see Nirav Modi roaming freely in London, what are they going to think? What kind of action has the government taken? They won't verify that action is actually being taken. And that it is being taken cannot be explained in a speech.

In any case, we have often repeated that the government's resolve to bring the economic offenders to book is top priority. We are not going to hesitate on that," Tripathi, the leader from UP, said.

"Our success will definitely be highlighted in future rallies," the BJP Maharashtra leader said, adding that fugitives are "linked to previous governments, and will be useful to highlight corruption of the UPA regime".

Congress leaders, however, have targeted the Modi government, stating that PM Modi is the "chowkidar" of Nirav Modi and Mallya.

Congress leaders in Mumbai state that party president Rahul Gandhi will continue to highlight the issue in his future speeches, since "it needs to be highlighted that the current government made their escape possible".

"Not just Congress, the entire Opposition is asking the PM questions. How did Nirav Modi escape? How is he roaming freely? This needs to be answered," a Congress leader said.