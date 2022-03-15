Missile misfiring: Little chance of joint Indo-Pak probe, say experts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that a high-level probe has been ordered (File photo)

Morality, at least at face value, is considered an intrinsic part of global geopolitics. India, after its second nuclear tests, Pokhran II in 1998, publicly announced a 'no first use’ policy.

In August 1999, the Indian government released a draft of its defence doctrine, which asserts that nuclear weapons are solely for deterrence and that India will pursue a policy of 'retaliation only’.

In essence, India’s peaceful use of nuclear technology took precedence over Pakistan that exported terror worldwide and a totalitarian China, which props up several state and non-state actors with illegitimate nuclear devices that are largely unaccountable.

Read also: Pakistan rejects India's accidental missile-launch statement

Moral ground

Last week, this hallowed high moral ground took an altogether unexpected turn. India said that a missile was 'accidentally' fired from a military base in Haryana's Sirsa, veered off its Indian target, and landed in Pakistan on March 9. India's defence ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident, adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the defence ministry said in a statement.

In a deeply troubled neighbourhood, with the Taliban in Afghanistan and a Russian attack on Ukraine threatening Europe like it has not been since 1945, India’s nuanced statement has obviously been taken with a mountain of salt by her two principal adversaries, Pakistan, and China.

Reticent China

Both countries, particularly China – normally reticent on matters relating to India – have demanded a thorough joint Indo-Pakistan probe into the `accidental’ firing of the missile.

Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs called upon the Indian government to explain the measures and procedures put in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the specific circumstances of the March 9 incident.

There is no indication as yet on India's next course of action. That New Delhi takes the matter seriously was evident when Union defence minister Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha on March 15 that a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident.

Rajnath's statement

Said Singh: “A missile was unfortunately accidentally launched on March 9. The incident occurred during a routine inspection. We later came to know that it had landed in Pakistan.”

He added for good measure that “Our operations, maintenance, and inspections are conducted following a set of standard operating procedures, which are being evaluated. Any laxity found in the safety and security of our weapons systems will be dealt with immediately. Our missile system is extremely trustworthy and secure. Our armed forces are experienced in handling such systems.”

Admits former Lt Gen. (retd) Prakash Menon, Director, Strategic Studies Programme, Takshashila Institution, former Military Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat: ``Something has gone terribly wrong. There could be human error or technical glitches. Only a probe will reveal that. But rest assured, any information on such matters is highly confidential and is unlikely to be made public. I would also add that heads will certainly roll, but that too is unlikely to get into the public domain.”

Questions will be raised

In his view, there is little doubt that questions will be raised about how such an `accident’ could take place with a whole system working in place, particularly in a country which claims that its missiles are no more than deterrents.

Brig Rajiv Williams (retd), quoting Pakistani media reports, told Moneycontrol that `Pakistan was unable to track the missile.’

Sources said that contrary to claims by Pakistani top military brass, they were unable to track the launch of the missile. ``The trajectory of the missile shown by Pakistan is wrong, which clearly reveals that it does not have the capability to track either the flight or the launch site,” Williams quoting the media said.

They also pointed out that the statement of the Pakistan Air Force spokesperson, Air Vice Marshall Tariq Zia, that the ``projectile travelled 124 km inside Pakistani territory in three minutes and 44 seconds”, reveals that the country’s air defence did not work against the missile.

Sensitivities of the government

The misfiring – given the sensitivities of countries involved - is unlikely to go away in hurry. New Delhi found backing in the US, which asserted categorically that there is no indication that the recent incident was anything other than accidental. "We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident," state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

In February this year, Pakistan acquired 50 JF-17 Block III fighters after prime minister Imran Khan's visit to China; it is being pitched against India’s S-400 air defence system due to its stealth characteristics, according to media reports.

Indian experts, however, ruled out any `joint’ probe with Pakistan, sought even by China.

Most, however, agree that the missile – most probably a BrahMos - is of Russian origins. China too has in the past expressed concern about India’s BrahMos missiles.

Read also: It's a long road to self-reliance in weapons manufacturing

Both the Army and the Air Force have the BrahMos missile in their arsenal. The Indian Air Force also has the air-launched BrahMos, which are fired from Su 30 MKI, besides surface-to-surface missiles. Sources explained that the flight path taken by the BrahMos depends on the target.

Either way, the subject is not going to go away in a hurry.