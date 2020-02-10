App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Misbehavior with women students at Gargi College extremely unfortunate: Arvind Kejriwal

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said misbehavior with women students at Gargi College was "extremely unfortunate" and the accused must be given stringent punishment.

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival.

"The misbehavior with our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be given stringent punishment. It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Gargi College #India #Politics

