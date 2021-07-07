MARKET NEWS

Ministerial probables meet PM Modi at his residence

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle on July 7 evening, a number of leaders, many of whom are likely to be inducted as ministers, arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.

BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to be there.

Some state ministers, including Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, may be elevated, the sources said.

This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Jul 7, 2021 12:37 pm

