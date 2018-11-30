Minister Bavaliya files nomination for Jasdan bypoll: Gujarat

Gujarat minister Kunvarji Bavaliya on November 30 filed his nomination for the Jasdan Assembly by-election scheduled for December 20.

The by-election was necessitated after Bavaliya, who won from Jasdan on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Assembly polls, resigned as MLA on July 2 this year.

On the same day, he was inducted as a cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was alloted portfolios of Water Supply, Animal Husbandry and Rural Housing.

Bavaliya filed his papers with the election officer at Jasdan town in Rajkot district in the presence Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya as well as supporters.

After filing his nomination papers, Bavaliya expressed confidence that he would win the poll with a big margin.

As per rules, in order to continue as minister, Bavaliya needs to get elected as MLA within six months of assuming office.

The opposition Congress has not yet announced its candidate for the bypoll.

Since the last date to file nominations is December 3, it is expected that Congress would announce its candidate by Saturday night.

The notification for the by-election was issued on November 26 by the Election Commission.

While polling will be held on December 20, votes will be counted on December 23.