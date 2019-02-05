Milind Deora may not contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls, blames Sanjay Nirupam for infighting in Mumbai unit

Former Congress MP from South Mumbai Milind Deora may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over infighting in the party and clashes with Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam, CNN News 18 has reported.

In an interview with the news channel, Deora opened up about the infighting in the party's Mumbai unit, claiming that it was "no secret that there are problems in the party”.



I'm disappointed with what is happening - and the party is aware of my stance on fighting the Lok Sabha elections. However, I have full faith in our central leadership and its commitment to our party's ideology and principles. Especially in Mumbai, where the Congress was born.

— Milind Deora (@milinddeora) February 5, 2019

Currently a part of the Congress publicity committee for the Lok Sabha elections, Deora said Nirupam's leadership has failed party members. “I am hurt and disappointed. Many Congress leaders are sitting at home today. One should talk to these leaders about why they feel dejected, disillusioned,” he told the news channel.

Deora and Nirupam have locked horns in the past over leadership of the party's Mumbai unit. Deora had lost out to Nirupam over the position of party president.

In the interview, Deora said, "I may not want to fight elections due to this infighting." He added that he had conveyed his concerns to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the matter.

Saying that he does not wish to take the responsibility of fixing the situation in the party, Deora said, "I don't want to wash our dirty linen in public. Am sure the party leadership will take care of it. If the party doesn't fix this, it may affect poll performance."