Migrant labour issue: Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee, says 'Corona Express' jibe will prove costly

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for not allowing trains ferrying migrant workers to enter the state.

On being asked about Banerjee's reference to Shramik Special trains as "Corona Express", Shah retorted, "Does a Bengali migrant not have the right to go home?"

He said that over 1,200 trains have ferried thousands of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. Same is the case with Bihar. However, only 100 trains have reached Bengal, which is the least.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal for not allowing Shramik Special trains to enter the state, Shah said, "When people go to vote next, they will remember that they wee turned away and called 'Corona Express' (sic)."

He asserted that the people of Bengal are keen for a change and the BJP will form a government in the state with a full majority.

