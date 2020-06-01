App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Migrant labour issue: Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee, says 'Corona Express' jibe will prove costly

He asserted that the people of Bengal are keen for a change and the BJP will form a government in the state with a full majority.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for not allowing trains ferrying migrant workers to enter the state.

On being asked about Banerjee's reference to Shramik Special trains as "Corona Express", Shah retorted, "Does a Bengali migrant not have the right to go home?"

He said that over 1,200 trains have ferried thousands of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. Same is the case with Bihar. However, only 100 trains have reached Bengal, which is the least.

Close

Also Read | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

related news

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal for not allowing Shramik Special trains to enter the state, Shah said, "When people go to vote next, they will remember that they wee turned away and called 'Corona Express' (sic)."

Also Read | Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

He asserted that the people of Bengal are keen for a change and the BJP will form a government in the state with a full majority.

Also Read | Network18 Exclusive: Talks on with China on diplomatic front, says Amit Shah

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Mamata Banerjee #migrant workers #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.