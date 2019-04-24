App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Might have been denied ticket as I protested SC order on Dalit law: Udit Raj

The BJP has replaced Udit Raj from the North West Lok Sabha constituency with Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Upset over refusal of ticket for the Lok Sabha polls, BJP sitting Member of Parliament from North West Delhi Udit Raj on April 23 said the party might have decided to drop him for protesting against the apex court's order that nullified the stringent provisions of the Dalit protection law.

The BJP has replaced Udit Raj from the North West Lok Sabha constituency with Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans.

Udit Raj, who had earlier said he would contest as an independent candidate if the party did not announce his candidature, said he will decide his future course of action after consulting his supporters.

"I will not contest as an independent candidate. They (BJP) are forcing me to leave the party but I have not taken a decision on quitting. I will consult my supporters from across the country," he said.

related news

Talking about the possible reasons why he was denied a ticket, Udit Raj said, "When there was bandh in 2018 on SC-ST amendment, I protested, that's why the party leadership seemed to be unhappy with me. When there was no government recruitment happening, was I not supposed to raise the issue? I will continue to raise the issues of Dalits."

In 2018, the Supreme Court had issued a slew of guidelines to protect public servants and private employees from arbitrary arrests under the Atrocities Act. The court directed that public servants can only be arrested with the written permission of their appointing authority.

This was seen as dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which led to protests across the country.

The government later brought in an amendment to nullify the apex court's order.

Udit Raj claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, three to four months ago, had told him that he would not be given a ticket.

"I am the best performer in the BJP's internal survey. Nobody talked to me on denial of ticket. If I have faith in Modi and Shah, they should have told me that I would not be given ticket. I have not resigned yet. Showing faith in Modi, we had merged our party with the BJP. Why am I being punished?" he asked.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, supporters of Udit Raj and Hans had raised slogans at the Delhi BJP office on Pandit Pant Marg here.

Raj, along with supporters, had reached the office after hearing about Hans being considered by the party for the North West Delhi seat.

The former Indian Revenue Service officer had merged his Indian Justice Party (IJP) with the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha election from northwest Delhi in 2014.

Raj claimed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had assured him of a ticket from North West Delhi. He said he is in contact with senior party leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley in this regard.

The BJP MP has often held views contrary to the party's stand, especially during the Sabrimala issue and 'Bharat Bandh' called by Dalit organisations last year.

Earlier this month, he was at the centre of controversy after being caught in a sting done on several MPs, including Raj, which purportedly showed lawmakers accepting use of black money for contesting polls.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans convinced she'll give birth to r ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Shah Rukh Khan reminisces his love for public transport, says he loves ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

IPL 2019: Shane Watson has a moment with his son and it is winning hea ...

Bharat: Katrina Kaif reveals her character's name, shares her experien ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Shane Watson stars in CSK’s 6 wicket win over S ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Police Form 3 teams to Nab Ghaziabad Techie Who Killed Wife, Three Kid ...

This Indian YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss ...

Two Held in Delhi for Providing Fake UAE Visas to 17 Fliers

Shah Rukh Khan to Make His Tamil Debut as Villain in Superstar Vijay' ...

Earthquake of 6.5 Magnitude Strikes Philippines, Killing At Least 16

Arjun Rampal Announces Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy on ...

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai Highlights: As it Happened

From Spotlight to Poll Fight, Actresses Up Their Game for Lok Sabha El ...

News18 Daybreak | SC Judges' Set-up Panel on Sexual Harassment Allegat ...

India's Chabahar port project in Iran won't be impacted by US sanction ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

US Trade Rep, Treasury secretary to hold trade talks next week in Beij ...

The decoupling of trade and growth

Justice S A Bobde to conduct inquiry into allegation of sexual harassm ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green amid posi ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 24

Top brokerage calls for April 24: CLSA, Deutsche Bank maintain 'buy' o ...

Asian shares up after Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record highs

Sri Lanka blasts: Initial probe shows attacks were 'retaliation' for N ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

Sterlite seeks new panel for inspection of copper smelter unit in Tuti ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth miss out a ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.