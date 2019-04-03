Miffed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been incommunicado for 19 days now

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been skipping work for over two weeks now; he has been incommunicado to express his displeasure.

Now, with Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur also being denied ticket to Chandigarh -- the constituency of her choice – the Punjab minister definitely has more reasons to be upset.

Pawan Bansal, a veteran leader of Congress, has been given the ticket instead of Navjot Singh Kaur as the party is looking at retaining its sitting lawmakers in Punjab.

There were rumours that Navjot Kaur would get the coveted Amritsar seat, though there was never any formal communication in this regard.

Back in 2014, incumbent Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had defeated Arun Jaitley from Amritsar. However, later the Congress decided to field sitting lawmaker Gurjit Singh Aujla from the seat.

One must note here, Sidhu had quit the BJP following a similar dispute over seats. He wanted to fight the elections from Amritsar, but the ticket was given away to Arun Jaitley.

Nonetheless, Sidhu’s recent grudge concerns being ghosted by his own party. He was not invited to share the dais with party chief Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Moga, as per sources quoted in an NDTV report.

The report also says that Sidhu felt jilted for not being named in the list of the party's star campaigners list for Chhattisgarh, despite being in demand for campaigning otherwise.

The past few months have witnessed heightening tensions between Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The situation worsened after he made the controversial statements on Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan. Notably, Sidhu and Imran Khan have been friends since their days as cricketers.

Last year, after Sidhu was seen hugging Pakistan army chief in Islamabad while attending Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony, the Amarinder Singh went all out to admonish him. The ex-army officer had said: "I'm against it... The man should understand that our soldiers are getting killed.”