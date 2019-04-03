App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Miffed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been incommunicado for 19 days now

The past few months have witnessed heightening tensions between Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Whatsapp

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been skipping work for over two weeks now; he has been incommunicado to express his displeasure.

Now, with Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur also being denied ticket to Chandigarh -- the constituency of her choice – the Punjab minister definitely has more reasons to be upset.

Pawan Bansal, a veteran leader of Congress, has been given the ticket instead of Navjot Singh Kaur as the party is looking at retaining its sitting lawmakers in Punjab.

There were rumours that Navjot Kaur would get the coveted Amritsar seat, though there was never any formal communication in this regard.

related news

Back in 2014, incumbent Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had defeated Arun Jaitley from Amritsar. However, later the Congress decided to field sitting lawmaker Gurjit Singh Aujla from the seat.

One must note here, Sidhu had quit the BJP following a similar dispute over seats. He wanted to fight the elections from Amritsar, but the ticket was given away to Arun Jaitley.

Nonetheless, Sidhu’s recent grudge concerns being ghosted by his own party. He was not invited to share the dais with party chief Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Moga, as per sources quoted in an NDTV report.

The report also says that Sidhu felt jilted for not being named in the list of the party's star campaigners list for Chhattisgarh, despite being in demand for campaigning otherwise.

The past few months have witnessed heightening tensions between Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The situation worsened after he made the controversial statements on Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan. Notably, Sidhu and Imran Khan have been friends since their days as cricketers.

Last year, after Sidhu was seen hugging Pakistan army chief in Islamabad while attending Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony, the Amarinder Singh went all out to admonish him. The ex-army officer had said: "I'm against it... The man should understand that our soldiers are getting killed.”
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Evan Peters Will Not Feature in American Horror Story Season 9

Chopper Scam: Court Extends Gupta's Custody, to be Confronted With Kam ...

IPL 2019 | Will the Real Royal Challengers Bangalore Please Stand up?

China Rages Over US Move to Blacklist Masood Azhar, Blames Washington ...

Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg ...

Secularism is Not Anti-Religion and Both BJP and Congress Are Guilty o ...

Sensex Snaps 4-day Winning Streak, Drops 180 Points

Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buy ...

Jio Effect: Airtel Announces Free 4G Hotspot Device With Rs 399 And Rs ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Triple talaq debate divides women and men in ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

BJP and Congress alone cannot represent entire country, says Jayapraka ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De: Despite #MeToo, Bollywood continues to pr ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Kalank Trailer Launch Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sona ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

“Boney Kapoor thinks that the Urvashi Rautela controversy is fabrica ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.