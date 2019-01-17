App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft's Bill Gates congratulates government on Ayushman Bharat, PM Narendra Modi thanks him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Gates, saying the scheme stems out of the government's commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday congratulated the government for the achievements made by the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in its first 100 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Gates, saying the scheme stems out of the government's commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor.

"Congratulations to the Indian government on the first 100 days of @AyushmanNHA. It's great to see how many people have been reached by the program so far," Gates tweeted, tagging the prime minister's office.

The government had recently said that 6,85,000 beneficiaries have availed free healthcare in the first 100 days of the scheme.

In reply, Modi thanked Gates for his appreciation, saying Ayushman Bharat "stems out of our commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor".

The prime minister said, the first 100 days have been remarkable. "Large number of people benefited and lot more will in the coming days".

The prime minister had in September last year rolled out the scheme.

The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The programme will benefit about 100 million poor households and has been described by the government as the world's largest healthcare scheme.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 09:20 pm

